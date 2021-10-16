Formula 1 has today announced the calendar for the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship which has been submitted to the World Motor Sport Council and approved.

The 2022 season follows an unprecedented two years for Formula 1 in which the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a revised calendar of 17 races in 2020 and 22 races in 2021, a huge achievement given the international nature of the sport. It has been fantastic to welcome fans back to events this year, and we will continue to ensure this is done safely and in line with national guidelines.

The pandemic has continued to present challenges to the 2021 season, but the entire sport has shown its ability to react and adapt to the challenges as they have arisen. While we hope the virus recedes further in the coming months, for everyone around the world, we will continue to closely monitor the situation and work closely with the promoters and national authorities. Due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will not be included on the 2022 calendar. China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow.

2022 FIA Formula One World Championship is as follows:

Date Grand Prix Venue 20 March Bahrain Sakhir 27 March Saudi Arabia Jeddah 10 April Australia Melbourne 24 April Emilia Romagna Imola* 8 May Miami Miami** 22 May Spain Barcelona* 29 May Monaco Monaco 12 June Azerbaijan Baku 19 June Canada Montreal 3 July United Kingdom Silverstone 10 July Austria Spielberg 24 July France Le Castellet 31 July Hungary Budapest 28 August Belgium Spa 4 September Netherlands Zandvoort 11 September Italy Monza 25 September Russia Sochi 2 October Singapore Singapore* 9 October Japan Suzuka 23 October USA Austin* 30 October Mexico Mexico City 13 November Brazil Sao Paulo 20 November Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi

* subject to contract

**subject to FIA circuit homologation

The Formula 2 and Formula 3 calendar has also been approved by the WMSC and will be published online shortly.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said:

“We are excited to announce the 2022 calendar as we prepare to enter a new era for the sport with brand new regulations and cars for next year that are designed to create closer racing. This season has been incredible so far with great battles on the track, large audiences tuning in and fans returning to the races after the impact of the pandemic. We look forward to welcoming more fans back next season and hope 2022 feels more normal than the life we have all experienced in the past two years.”

“We are very pleased with the interest in Formula 1 from places that want to host races and the growth of the sport, and believe we have a fantastic calendar for 2022 with destinations like Miami joining famous and historic venues. The pandemic is still with us, and we will therefore continue to be vigilant and safe – to protect all our personnel and the communities we visit.”

Jean Todt, FIA President, said:

“The impressive 2022 FIA Formula One Championship calendar is the result of the great work made by Formula 1, led by Stefano Domenicali and his team, in strong synergy with the FIA. Over the past two years, F1 has shown remarkable resilience. This is clearly demonstrated by the continued growth of the sport despite the important challenges of the pandemic. The 23 Grands Prix in 2022 will be an exciting showcase for the all-new cars and I am looking forward to it.”

