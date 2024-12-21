Vietnam and the Philippines have made the cut to the semifinals of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.

Vietnam emerged as Group B winners after beating Myanmar 5-0 while the Philippines served a surprise against a confident Indonesian side 1-0.At the Viet Tri Stadium, Vi Hao Bui started the ball rolling with Vietnam’s first goal in the 48th minute as Rafaelson then led the way with a brace (55th and 90th).The rest of Vietnam’s goals came from Nguyen Quang Hai (in the 74th minute) and Nguyen Tien Linh (90th+2).In the meantime, at the Manahan Stadium, the Philippines delivered a shocker with a 1-0 win over Indonesia as the side under Shin Tae-yong crashed out.Bjorn Kristensen’s penalty in the 63rd minute was enough to send the Philippines through to the semfiinals for the first time since 2018. #AFF#VFF#MFF#PSSI#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...