Mixed martial arts is set to go big in Vietnam following the country’s formal establishment of the Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) this week.

VMMAF held their first congress with more than 100 delegates attending the event in Hanoi.

Ngo Duc Quynh, who is the chairman of the Member’s Council of East Sea Shipping Services Limited Company, has been voted in as VMMAF first-ever President.

There are currently more than 40 MMA clubs in Vietnam with Dragon MMA Hanoi and Saigon Sport Club having at least 5,000 athletes.