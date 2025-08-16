Malaysia’s water-skiing queen Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah gave a decent performance on Day 1 in the preliminary round of the Malaysia Water Ski & Wake Championships at the Waterfront Sports Complex in Precinct 6, Putrajaya today.

Aaliyah scored 1,000 points in the slalom event while her only challenger, Indonesian Ni Eka Dewi Ambarawati, scored 493.33 points.

However, in her favourite jump event the World No 7 ranked Aaliyah flew a distance of 43.9m in her second attempt after posting 39.5m in her first jump and 41.3m in her third. Indonesian Ika fell way short of 17.7m in her best attempt.

Both athletes will go into a showdown in tomorrow’s final for the gold medals. Pupul Giritya, another Indonesian competitor, withdrew before the start of the championships.

In the men’s slalom event, siblings Aiden (1,000 points)

and Adam (879.31), completed a 1-2 finish in the preliminary round while Indonesian Muhammad Zahidi Putu, a multiple SEA Games gold medalist, finished in third spot with 327.59 points ahead of teammate Faja Eka Samudra (172.41).

Malaysian Muhammad Syahir Asyr came in fifth position (155.17) and Indonesia’s Sipa Rosyadi in sixth place (68.97).

Aaliyah, who is the hot favourite to win four gold medals, said: “It was a good day. I actually got a decent score. My personal best was four-and-a-half buoys at 12 meters, but I got one-and-a-half here. It’s not an easy site, and I am pretty happy with my results.”

“Water conditions are a bit rolly as always actually, and a little difficult to maneuver. I also don’t always ski at this site most often but in different areas. Overall, it was good as I adapted well to the conditions.”

She added that she always supports her fellow competitor as they are friend. “I wish her all the best for the final. I expected more competitors in my events as I need the push in my preparation for the upcoming World Championships in Italy in several days to come.”

Ni Ika Dewi, a 32-year-old physiotherapist from Bandung, is excited with the opportunity of going up against Aaliyah in the final.

“Aaliyah is a world-class athlete, and I am excited about this opportunity. I was a bit nervous initially before the event started today, but I gradually overcame my nerves,” said Ni Ika Dewi.

“I have been water-skiing for 10 years and most of the time I only compete in domestic competitions. This is a rare moment I am competing outside my country. I last competed in a major event was at the 2017 Asian Championships in Bangkok,” she added.

