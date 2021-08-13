The Vietnam Under-22 squad is already hard at work ahead of the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers at the end of October this year.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) felt that due to the volatile nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is best that the U22 squad gather earlier than previously planned.

As such, the team has implemented a ‘bubble’ training programme at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre.

The team will be under Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo and Kim Han-yoon.

For the qualifying round of the AFC U23 Asian Cup, Vietnam are in Group I against Myanmar and host Chinese Taipei.

