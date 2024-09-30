Vietnam have been crowned champions of the NSDF Women’s Futsal Championship 2024 following their close 2-2 draw with host Thailand at the Terminal 21 Hall in Korat.

After four round-robin matches, Vietnam were the only unbeaten team with 10 points including wins over China, Indonesia and Chinese Taipei.

In the decider, an own goal from Thailand’s Jiraprapa Nimrattanasingh when she turned in the cross from Thanh Hang gave Vietnam the lead after ten minutes before the host replied with a 15th minute volley from Sangrawee.

Vietnam would finish the first half 2-1 on top with a pouncing finish from Thanh Hang.

But in the second half and just when Vietnam thought that they had the game in the bag, Thailand struck the late equaliser for both teams to walk away with a point each.

With Vietnam taking the crown, Thailand finished third with seven points while the runners-up spot went to China with nine points.

Indonesia finished at the bottom of the standings without a single win.

