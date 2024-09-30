Three teams from the ASEAN region have made the cut to the AFC U20 Asian Cup™ China 2025 following the conclusion of the qualifiers yesterday.

The teams that have qualified for the finals are Indonesia (as Group F winners) and the best Runners-Up Australia (Group D) and Thailand (Group H).

Eleven of the 15 teams who qualified are former champions as they set for a thrilling contest in the tournament slated for 6-23 February 2025 in China.

THE QUALFIED TEAMS

HOSTS: China PR (Host)

GROUP WINNERS: Syria (Group A), Uzbekistan (Group B), Korea Republic (Group C), Saudi Arabia (Group D), DPR Korea (Group E), Indonesia (Group F), IR Iran (Group G), Iraq (Group H), Japan (Group I), Qatar (Group J)

BEST RUNNERS-UP: Yemen (Group F), Kyrgyz Republic (Group I), Australia (Group D), Thailand (Group H), Jordan (Group J)

