Viettel The Cong FC have moved up to second in the 2020 LS V.League 1 after picking up their third win in four matches where this week they edged Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) 2-1.

Playing away did not in any way hinder Viettel from gunning for the full points – even though they had to come back from a goal down after Ho Tuan Tai had given SLNA the lead after just four minutes.

Duy Thuong Bui found the equaliser for Viettel in the 13th minute as Duc Chien Nguyen then put them ahead deep at the end of the first half.

The full points for Viettel saw them moving up to second behind leaders Saigon FC who this week put in another stellar performance to demolish Nam Dinh 3-0.

It took less than a minute for Saigon to take the lead through Le Quoc Phuong as Geovane Magno then blasted in the second goal in the 35th minute for the home team to take a 2-0 lead at the break.

Just four minutes into the second half, Quoc Phuong grabbed his second and Saigon’s third goal of the game to complete the fabulous win at home.

The win also saw Saigon stretching their unbeaten record in the LS V. League 1 to ten matches on a trot.

On the other hand, Ho Chi Minh City FC slipped down to third from second at the standings when they fell to a 1-0 loss to Hong Linh Ha Tinh with the only goal coming off Bruno De Sousa in the 35th minute.

Elsewhere, defending champions Hanoi FC got their first win in three matches when they beat Hai Phong FC 1-0 – courtesy of an own goal from Pham Manh Hung in the 73rd minute.

Thanh Hoa beat Binh Duong FC 1-0, Than Quang Ninh edged Da Nang 2-1 and Gia Lai overcame BHTS Quang Nam 3-1.

