Western Sydney Wanderers finally snapped their winless streak at home against Brisbane Roar, thanks to two players who found the net for the first time in their Liberty A-League career.

They say three is the magic number and the Wanderers can certainly attest to that.

The wait for a win over Brisbane on their home deck came to an end on Sunday evening, putting the Roar to the sword 3-1 with a clinical display in front of goal.

