Vietnam Women’s Futsal head coach Nguyen Dinh Hoang is aiming for a place in the final of Women’s Futsal at the 33rd SEA Games in December.

“Our entire team is determined to reach the final and aim for the best possible result at the 33rd SEA Games. We will work hard and prepare thoroughly to achieve this goal,” said Dinh Hoang, whose team starts training this week.

After four weeks of training, the team will head to China for a training camp, which will see them play two friendly matches against the Chinese Women’s Futsal team in early December.

In Thailand for the 33rd SEA Games, Vietnam will face Indonesia and Myanmar in the group stage.

“Indonesia are improving rapidly. They performed very well at the recent Asian finals, with many quality players and strong physical fitness,” added Dinh Hoang.

“We have beaten Myanmar at the Asian qualifiers earlier this year, but they have many promising young players and will be a challenge. This is quite a balanced group, so we must prepare carefully.”

