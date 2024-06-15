Indonesia Under-16 head coach Nova Arianto said that his ‘team is 75% ready’ for the ASEAN U16 Championship 2024 which starts next week.

The ASEAN U16 Championship 2024 will be held on 21 June to 4 July 2024 in Surakarta, Indonesia.

“The progress of the team is quite good where currently we are at 75% prepared for the ASEAN U16 Championship. We will tweak the team further in these few days to make sure that they are ready,” said Nova.

Towards that, the Indonesia U16 team has played two friendly matches over the past week – beat SKO Surakarta 2-1 and then drew 1-1 against SKO Cibubur.

“We have played seven friendlies in total and where we have noticed that consistency is an issue,” he added.

For the ASEAN U16 Championship 2024, Indonesia are in Group A against Laos, Philippines and Singapore.

