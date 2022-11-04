Timor Leste captain Mouzinho said that his team is ready to take on Brunei Darussalam in their two-match series of the Qualification Rounds of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

Timor Leste will play host Brunei DS on 5 and 8 November 2022 at the Track and Field Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex with the winning team getting the ticket for a place in the Final Rounds of the biennial championship.

“We are ready for these two games!” exclaimed Mouzinho.

“We have been training with the Under-20 team for the past three weeks and even though we have a young squad, we feel confident.

“We will be all out against Brunei.”

In the meantime, newly-appointed head coach R. Gopalkrishnan added that the team will just have to make do with the absence of Paulo Domingos Gali da Costa Freitas.

The wily midfielder better known as Gali made a strong impression in Singapore at the 2020 edition but has not been named in the current national squad.

“Gali is not here but we have to move on. We are rebuilding, and while we may not be in the best of condition, we have to get on with the job,” he added.

“I just want the players to go out there and enjoy the game (against Brunei).”

