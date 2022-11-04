Brunei Darussalam captain Hendra Azam said the team will give Timor Leste a good fight when the two sides clash in the Qualification Rounds of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

Brunei DS will take on Timor Leste on 5 and 8 November 2022 at the Track and Field Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex with the winning team set to earn a place in the Final Rounds of the biennial championship.

“We will give Timor Leste a good fight,” said Hendra.

“We are quite prepared to compete against them considering that we will be playing at home.

“There were some small issues in the squad but we can overcome them and bring the game to Timor Leste.”

Head coach Mario Rivera added that the team is ready to go and fight for the country following the two international friendlies they played against Maldives and Laos recently.

The Spaniard said that the two games allowed him to try different positional options.

“Sure we beat Laos but this game (against Timor Leste) is the main game for us to win,” he said.

“It will not be easy as we have 180 minutes to play, so all players in the squad are important. We have to rely on everyone.”

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

#AMEC

#FABD

#FFTL

Like this: Like Loading...