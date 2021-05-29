Myanmar national coach Antoine Hey is already looking to their next two qualifying matches after what was a difficult opening game in Japan against the hosts.

The Myanmar national side put up as hard a challenge as they possibly could against the No. 1 team from Asia but in the end, the ten-goal scoreline said it all.

“It was a difficult match for us but a good experience for our players,” said Hey after the game.

“Now, we have to put our full focus on the last two matches. With no injuries or suspensions, we remain positive for the more important games against Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.”

Myanmar will continue their challenge in Group F of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan on 11 June 2021 and then Tajikistan on 15 June 2021.

