Newcomer PSBS Biak hope to steal at least a point when they take on BRI Liga 1 champions Persib Bandung in the opening match of the 2024/25 season at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in two days.

The Indonesia Liga 2 2023/24 champions Biak will be playing in their very first season of the Indonesian top flight and they could not have ask for a more tougher start than taking on the defending champions.

“The players are very excited about this first match which will be a new experience of competing at the highest level in Indonesian football this season,” said Esnaider, who has brought all 29 players to Bandung.

“Hopefully there will be good results for PSBS where we can at least steal a point.

“We know where their strengths and weaknesses are. I have seen recordings of Persib’s matches such as in the Championship Series last season and the 2024 President’s Cup.”

