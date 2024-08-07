Former champions Phnom Penh Crown will take on Visakha FC in the Cambodian Premier League (CPL) 2024/25 season opener on Saturday.

A total of 11 clubs will do battle this season and where other than the Crown-Visakha clash at the RSN Stadium, the other match taking part on Saturday will see NagaWorld up against Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC.

The NagaWorld-Kirivong tie will be played at the Kampong Speu Stadium.

Defending champions Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC will play only a day later against Tiffy Army at the Svay Rieng Stadium.

