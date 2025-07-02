The third International Series Morocco starts tomorrow, returning to Royal Golf Dar Es Salam – the event’s regular home.

New Zealand’s Ben Campbell is back to defend the title he won last year, following a sudden-death play-off with American John Catlin, as is Jazz Janewattananond from Thailand, winner of the inaugural event in 2022.

It will be the one and only stop by the Asian Tour on the African continent this season and promises to be another magical week in Morocco’s capital city Rabat. The Asian Development Tour has just spent two weeks in Marrakech, for the first time, so the momentum has been building ahead of this exciting week.

Tournament Information

Tournament name: International Series Morocco

Date: 3-6 July, 2025

Venue: Red Course, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

Par/Yards: 73 / 7,596 yards

Purse: US$2 million (First place US$360,000)

Defending champion: Ben Campbell (NZL)

Asian Tour leg: Eighth

International Series leg: Fourth

Edition of tournament: Third

Total number of players: 156

Format: Strokeplay over four rounds of 18 holes with cut made after 36 holes. The leading 65 professionals plus ties make it through to the weekend.

Social media hashtags: #TimeToRise #InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything

Field Breakdown

Former winners: Ben Campbell (NZL), 2024, Jazz Janewattananond (THA), 2022

(NZL), 2024, (THA), 2022 Winners from this year: Julien Sale (FRA) – Smart Infinity Philippine Open, Ollie Schniederjans (USA) – International Series India presented by DLF, Ryan Peake (AUS) – New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport, Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) – Kolon Korea Open

Smart Infinity Philippine Open, – International Series India presented by DLF, – New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport, Kolon Korea Open Order of Merit winners: John Catlin (USA), 2024, Andy Ogletree (USA), 2023 Sihwan Kim (USA), 2022, Jazz Janewattananond (THA), 2019

(USA), 2024, (USA), 2023 (USA), 2022, Jazz Janewattananond (THA), 2019 Nationalities: 31

Highest ranked player on OWGR: John Catlin (USA) #154

Highest ranked player on 2025 Asian Tour Order of Merit: Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) #

Highest ranked player on the 2025 International Series Rankings: Ollie Schniederjans (USA) # T2

No. of amateurs: four

No. of Moroccan players in the field: eight

Tournament Notes

Defending champion Ben Campbell of New Zealand will be making his second Asian Tour start of 2025 after mainly playing on the LIV Golf League as part of the Range Goats GC team. His best result on LIV Golf is a third-place finish in Singapore and he’s currently 33 rd in the standings. He has two International Series victories on his resume, having won the Hong Kong Open in 2023 and Morocco last year. Campbell finished second on the Asian Tour Order of Merit and third in The International Series Rankings in 2024.

of New Zealand will be making his second Asian Tour start of 2025 after mainly playing on the LIV Golf League as part of the Range Goats GC team. His best result on LIV Golf is a third-place finish in Singapore and he’s currently 33 in the standings. He has two International Series victories on his resume, having won the Hong Kong Open in 2023 and Morocco last year. Campbell finished second on the Asian Tour Order of Merit and third in The International Series Rankings in 2024.

American John Catlin , who lost this tournament in a play-off to Campbell last year, has posted one top-10 in three starts in the 2025 season, placing seventh at the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport in early March. The 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion had a spectacular season last year, posting wins in Macau and Saudi Arabia, three runners-up and eight top 10s on the way to setting the all-time Money List record with US$1,456,800.

, who lost this tournament in a play-off to Campbell last year, has posted one top-10 in three starts in the 2025 season, placing seventh at the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport in early March. The 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion had a spectacular season last year, posting wins in Macau and Saudi Arabia, three runners-up and eight top 10s on the way to setting the all-time Money List record with US$1,456,800.

Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana won the most recent Asian Tour event, the Kolon Korean Open in late May, and also recorded a T2 in the Smart Infinity Philippine Open, the first tournament of 2025. He’s currently second on the Asian Tour Order of Merit behind Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz.



Scott Vincent from Zimbabwe has had good results on the Asian Tour this season, with a T4 in the Kolon Korea Open and top 10s in the Smart Infinity Philippine Open and International Series India Presented by DLF. In two starts on the Japan Golf Tour in 2025 he has posted a T5 at the Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open and a T9 at the Maezawa Cup.

from Zimbabwe has had good results on the Asian Tour this season, with a T4 in the Kolon Korea Open and top 10s in the Smart Infinity Philippine Open and International Series India Presented by DLF. In two starts on the Japan Golf Tour in 2025 he has posted a T5 at the Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open and a T9 at the Maezawa Cup.

Peter Uihlein from the U.S. won two International Series events in 2024, in England and Qatar, and was narrowly pipped by Joaquin Niemann to top the International Series Rankings at the end of the year. In two Asian Tour starts this year he has a T10 in the International Series Macau presented by Wynn as his best result. Playing the LIV Golf League on the Range Goats GC squad, Uihlein’s highest finish this season has been a T6 at the Hong Kong event.

from the U.S. won two International Series events in 2024, in England and Qatar, and was narrowly pipped by Joaquin Niemann to top the International Series Rankings at the end of the year. In two Asian Tour starts this year he has a T10 in the International Series Macau presented by Wynn as his best result. Playing the LIV Golf League on the Range Goats GC squad, Uihlein’s highest finish this season has been a T6 at the Hong Kong event.

2011 Masters Champion Charl Schwartzel from South Africa and Americans Caleb Surratt and Andy Ogletree – the 2023 International Series Rankings champion – are competing, as well as Mito Pereira from Chile.

from South Africa and Americans and Andy Ogletree – the 2023 International Series Rankings champion – are competing, as well as from Chile.

Filipino cousins Carl Jano Corpus and Aidric Chan are set to enjoy the biggest week of their fledgling careers, thanks to success at the two Asian Development Tour (ADT) tournaments played in Marrakech over the past few weeks. Chan won the first and Corpus the next to top a cumulative money list for the events, which earned the top two a place in this week’s tournament. Chan currently tops the ADT Order of Merit.

and are set to enjoy the biggest week of their fledgling careers, thanks to success at the two Asian Development Tour (ADT) tournaments played in Marrakech over the past few weeks. Chan won the first and Corpus the next to top a cumulative money list for the events, which earned the top two a place in this week’s tournament. Chan currently tops the ADT Order of Merit.

Morocco’s Ayoub Lguirati who grabbed the headlines in the 2022 edition with an impressive display, that ultimately brought a T28 finish, returns to Rabat this week.

who grabbed the headlines in the 2022 edition with an impressive display, that ultimately brought a T28 finish, returns to Rabat this week.

Royal Golf Dar Es Salam was designed by Robert Trent Jones and is just 15 minutes from the centre of Rabat. Its grounds cover some 440 hectares and offers 45 holes spread over three courses: the Red, Blue and Green, a nine-hole layout.

Main Picture: Ben Campbell (New Zealand). By Steve Bardens/Asian Tour.

Like this: Like Loading...