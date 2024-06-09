Kong Wei Xiang emerged victorious in a clash of two players from BA of Malaysia (BAM) when he captured the Boys’ Singles U16 crown of the AFFIN 100PLUS JET Finals 2024 with a straight set win over Lim Boon Le here at the Putrajaya BA Hall this morning.

The Penang-born lad took just 35 minutes to win the title with a 21-14, 21-15 victory.

However, Boon Le made up for the loss in the Boys’ Singles U16 final by taking the Boy’s Doubles U16 with partner Tiew Wei Jie.

Boon Le-Wei Jie had to pull out all the stops before they were able to overcome national teammates Ahmad Redzuan-Isyraf Hafizin 22-20, 12-21, 21-17 in the final that lasted close to an hour.

In the meantime, Saidatul Saadiah Muhammad delivered an upset to take the Girls’ Singles U16 title when she overcame high-riding Ong Xin Ru in the final.

The 15-year-old Sabahan, who had won the Girls’ U16 Group A AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (1st leg) earlier this year, showed her determination to take the game 21-19, 21-17 over Xin Ru.

It was more straightforward in the final of the Girls’ Doubles U16 with Carine Tee-Lee Mun taking the crown in a 35 minute duel.

Carine-Lee Mun stormed past BAM teammates Teh Si Yan-Teh Xin Ying 21-9, 21-9.

RESULTS (ALL FINALS)



UNDER-16

BOYS’ SINGLES: Kong Wei Xiang bt Lim Boon Le 21-14, 21-15

BOYS’ DOUBLES: Lim Boon Le-Tiew Wei Jie bt Ahmad Redzuan-Isyraf Hafizin22–20, 12-21, 21-17

GIRLS’ SINGLES: Saidatul Saadiah Muhammad bt Ong Xin Ru 21-19, 21-17

GIRLS’ DOUBLES: Carine Tee-Lee Mun bt Teh Si Yan-Teh Xin Ying 21-9, 21-9

UNDER-14

BOYS’ SINGLES: Khashah Khairul Azlan bt Ng Hao Tong 21-19, 14-21, 23-21

BOYS’ DOUBLES: Muhammad Noor Hanafi-Tze Han Wong bt Khashah Khairul Azlan-Saufi Muhammad Fakhrul Hakim 23-21, 21-13

GIRLS’ SINGLES: Chong Wan Xin bt Siti Nuraminah Abdullah 21-11, 19-21, 21-19

GIRLS’ DOUBLES: Leong Hwee Ling-A. Mahalakshmi bt Lau Xin En-Teoh Min Yi 18-21, 21-13, 21-19

UNDER-12

BOYS’ SINGLES: Chiam Zi Hong bt Rosni Nur Izz Daniel 21-10, 23-21

BOYS’ DOUBLES: Jayden Lim Zhehui-Julius Yeo Ken Hong bt Caleb Voon Jia Cheng-Lucas Ho Ming Joon 21-16, 14-21, 21-6

GIRLS’ SINGLES: G. Vashnika bt Nur Aina Batrisya Mohd Effendy 21-18, 21-11

GIRLS’ DOUBLES: Lee Han Ning-Nur Khalishah Abdul Razak bt Liau Xin Yi-Yap Wan Xin 21-18, 21-18

