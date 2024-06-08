Kong Wei Xiang will take on another BA of Malaysia (BAM) representative Lim Boon Le in the final of the Boys’ Singles Under-16 AFFIN 100PLUS JET Finals 2024 tomorrow at the Putrajaya BA Hall.

Today, Wei Xiang started the morning in the quarterfinals with a hard earned 21-16, 15-21, 21-12 win over BAM teammate Jin Khoo that took almost an hour to complete.

In the semifinals of the Boy’s Singles U16 in the afternoon, Wei Xiang had an easier tie against Muhammad Shazmir Irfan Shahrul from Pahang when he romped to the 21-13, 21-17 victory in just half an hour.

For Boon Le, he had an easier outing en route to the final when he overcame both his opponents in straight sets.

In the quarterfinals Boon Le, who idolises Japan’s Kento Momota, overcame another Pahang representative Arshdip Singh Darshan Singh 21-12, 21-19 in 34 minutes.

Boon Le then puts up another inspiring performance in the semifinals to stop Louis Lee Qi Jun in Penang 21-12, 21-16.

On the other hand, the final of the Girls’ Singles Under-16 will see BAM’s Ong Xin Ru up against Saidatul Saadiah Muhammad from Sabah.

Xin Ru booked her place in the final after beating BAM’s Loo wan Zhen 21-12, 21-11 in the quarterfinals before next overcoming another BAM representative Genevie Lim 21-12, 21-16.

Both matches lasted less than half an hour.

For Saidatul Saadiah, she denied two BAM players to make the cut to the final of the Girls’ Singles U16.

In the quarterfinals, Saidatul Saadiah beat Chermaine Goh 21-17, 21-13 in 25 minutes before setting aside Lee Mun in the semifinals 18-21, 21-18, 21-19 in 53 minutes.

