What to look out for in Misano

A private test at Misano provided the WorldSBK grid with the opportunity to prepare for the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round.

It was Toprak Razgatlioglu who was fastest at the Misano test after two days of action.

Alvaro Bautista heads to Misano leading the standings, six points ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The anticipation is building as the WorldSBK Championship heads to the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” for the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round from June 14th to 16th.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) comes into Misano with an impeccable record, having won the last four races at this iconic circuit. He is undoubtedly the man to beat, leveraging both his past success and current form, as he leads the Championship standings.

Meanwhile, Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) has rapidly adapted to his BMW machinery. Despite just three race weekends under his belt, Razgatlioglu has already propelled BMW into contention, equalling their best season’s tally with three wins. His familiarity with Misano, where he clinched victories in 2021 and 2022, will undoubtedly be an asset as he aims to further BMW’s impressive season.

The Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round will also mark significant firsts and comebacks for several riders. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) will experience their first home race on WorldSBK bikes, a milestone that promises to be special for the Italian duo and their local fans. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha), Axel Bassani (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) will also be looking to make their mark at home, while Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) makes a welcome return after recovering from injury.

Adding to the excitement is Michele Pirro making a wildcard appearance with Aruba.it Racing – Ducati. Pirro’s vast experience and familiarity with the Ducati machinery will make him a formidable competitor and a fan favourite.

WorldSBK | KEY STAT

6points between the championship leader and runner-up after 9 races is the narrowest margin since 2020, when Rea was leading Redding by just 4 points.

