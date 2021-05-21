The Westfield Matildas will commence their final preparations for the Games against Denmark at CASA Arena, Horsens on 11 June 2021.

Denmark is currently ranked 16th in the world and boasts a host of players at some of the biggest women’s clubs in the world.

“To open the June FIFA International Window with a match against Denmark is another important step in strengthening the team ahead of July,” said head coach Tony Gustavsson.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/westfield-matildas-add-denmark-clash-schedule

