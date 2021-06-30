The Westfield Matildas will complete their preparations for Tokyo with a mouthwatering clash against Japan on 14 July 2021 at Sanga Stadium, Kyoto.

Australia’s final match before commencing their Games campaign, the encounter will see the two top-ranked nations in the Asian Football Confederation go head-to-head.

“This fixture demonstrates our willingness to do everything possible to ensure that the team has the best preparation for an important tournament,” said Westfield Matildas head coach Tony Gustavsson.

“We are also grateful for the support of the Japanese Football Association for working collaboratively with us to ensure that both teams have a fantastic match to finalise their preparations.”

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/westfield-matildas-complete-tournament-tune-against-japan

