The 2021 Malaysian Premier Futsal League (MPFL) have been postponed to September – alongside the President’s Cup and the Youth Cup.

This was announced by Stuart Ramalingam, the General Secretary of the FA of Malaysia (FAM), who said the changes were made following the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed by the Malaysian government.

“We would like to announce that the date of the MPFL, the President’s Cup and the Youth Cup for the 2021 season now has to be moved to a new date, which is September 2021 at the earliest,” said Stuart.

“The changes had to be made following the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO), as announced by the government.”

