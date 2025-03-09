Philippines Futsal women’s national team head coach Rafa Merino Rodriguez indicated that he has ‘identified significant talent’ following a comprehensive nationwide talent identification initiative.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) recently went on a nationwide hunt for talent to assemble a formidable blend of local and international talents, in preparation for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup in China (6-17 May 2025).

Driven by Rodriguez, PFF Director of Football Vince Santos, and assistant coach Aris Bocalan, the Talent ID Camps spanned key locations – Dipolog, Cebu, Davao, and the National Capital Region (NCR) from 15-27 February 2025.

“We’ve identified significant talent throughout these camps,” said Rodriguez.

“This pool, with focused development, has the potential to compete strongly against our Asian rivals. While challenging, we’ve seen players with excellent technical skills and game understanding, and we’re now focused on molding them into a cohesive, competitive team.”

Approximately 180 athletes participated in the rigorous tryouts, which included assessments of technical abilities, tactical awareness, and overall performance. Notably, former national team players contributed their experience and skill.

The selected pool includes Sheen Borres, Judy Connoly, Alisha Del Campo, Isabella Flanigan, Cathrine Graversen, Katrina Guillo, Samantha Hughes, Rocelle Mendaño, Vrendelle Nuera, Regine Rebosura, Kayla Santiago, Dionesa Tolentin, Mykaella Abeto, Trisha Advincula, Princess Amilhamja, Joyce Gemberva, Charisa Lemoran, Alyssa Lucero, Hazel Luztan, Lanie Ortillo, Camille Rodriguez, Althea Rebosura, and Isabella Bandoja.

The team begins intensive training, focusing on individual skills, team tactics, and cohesion.

From this pool, only 14 will form the final roster for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup with the Philippines drawn in Group B against Iran, Vietnam, and Hong Kong.

