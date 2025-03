The FA of Thailand (FAT) have announced the list of 20 players for the Futsal women’s training squad ahead of the SAT Futsal Championship 2025.The SAT Futsal Championship 2025 will be held from 5 to 7 April 2025 at Terminal Hall, Terminal 21 Korat Shopping Mall, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. #AFF#FAT

