Key rider quotes, the official group photo, and exclusive photoshoot access from Australia.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team):

“Last year was an amazing season and now we’re using the #1, I need to keep it for next year. This isn’t easy because everyone is very strong, especially all the Ducati riders and Bulega. He’ll come back stronger. Last year, he did an incredible job every race weekend but I know he’ll start stronger this year. I’m still working and the team too. We’re still working for the best setup, we’ll never give up. I’ll always trying to do my best in the race and the team are pushing more than 100%. We’re using the #1 and this is important; winning the Championship this year is my biggest target because I’ve never won the Championship with the #1.

This weekend is important, I need to start strong. I’m feeling better than Monday! I feel less pain. I’m very happy that the weekend is starting. I think I feel now 8/10, maybe 9. I feel good and I’m ready to race.”

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati):

“I don’t know if I’m the favourite, I’m just thinking about where I can improve. Everyone will improve so I know I need to keep taking steps forward and improving with my team, keeping the good confidence with the bike, and always staying in the first position. lots of riders were fast during the test like Toprak, Iannone, Petrucci, Locatelli, Bautista, lots of fast guys very close, I think it will be an interesting weekend.”

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati):

“I’m looking forward to the weekend, especially in the last test I was feeling much better on the bike and was starting to recover my confidence, so I enjoyed the two days of testing a lot. I’m looking forward to starting the weekend, in the first race you always feel a bit nervous like it’s the first day of school, so I’m really looking forward to it and let’s see if I can keep the same confidence this weekend! Nicolo looked really strong, Petrucci, Iannone, and Toprak with the BMW, I think this track is good for bigger riders, you need put lots of pressure on the bike every time with fast corners and changing direction. Smaller riders like myself are maybe at a disadvantage but either way I enjoy riding here and it is one of my favourite tracks. I have won many races here and for the victory there is a clear name, but the podium there will be a strong battle.”

Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team):

“I’m really excited to start this new chapter. It’s not completely new as me and the whole team have changed. We’re getting used to the new colours. The KB998 Rimini is a fantastic bike. I’ve enjoyed riding it from the first test in the winter. The test at Phillip Island went well, it’s been enjoyable to ride. Some parts of the bike are very strong, some parts that we’re still trying to improve which is completely normal.

It would be a dream to start the new project with a win. We have to be careful to not expect too much. Last year, arguably, this track was the strongest track for the Kawasaki, and we took advantage of that. This year, it’s not the same bike, but you never know. From the test, Bulega and Iannone looked strong and consistent and Petrucci as well. Alvaro’s always strong at this track. Locatelli’s always fast here, Toprak is always going to be in the fight for the victory. One of the most exciting things is there are 12 or 15 people who could be on the podium; this is the reality.”

