Heading into the 2023 campaign, a number of candidates could join the nine-time World Champion. Two of them have been race winners in the last couple of years, and one of them has recently turned 30 years of age – Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team).

If Marquez was to win this year’s MotoGP™ World Championship, he and Rossi would stand alone in being nine-time World Champions who have won a title in their 30s. Will he have an RC213V capable of propelling him to a title bid though? Only time will tell. That’s one of the big questions heading into this year.

Another entrant is 2022 title challenger Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing). After falling agonisingly short last season, the 33-year-old will be chasing podiums, wins and a first Grand Prix title harder than ever on an RS-GP machine that right now seems to be well in the hunt for glory again. The rise of Espargaro and Aprilia has been a compelling story, and one that looks set to continue into 2023.