Vietnam made it a hat-trick of ASEAN Under-23 Mandiri Cup titles when they denied homesters Indonesia 1-0 in the final that was played tonight at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

As expected, it was a very close match with both teams not giving up much in the opening half hour.

However, a lone strike from Nguyễn Công Phương in the 37th minute was enough to give Vietnam the title this year and their third crown in a row.

Vietnam were winners in 2022 and 2023.

In the meantime, Thailand emerged third in the competition after beating the Philippines 3-1.

Phanthamit Praphanth gave Thailand the lead in the 29th minute before Siraphop Wandee doubled the advantage in the 74th minute.

The Philippines narrowed the gap in the 79th minute off Otu Banatoa as Seksan Ratree then finished things off, four minutes before the end.

