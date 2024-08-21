World Rugby and Two Circles have agreed an expansion of their partnership, with the ambition of accelerating fan-centric global commercial revenue growth.

World Rugby delivering against its purpose of making rugby more relevant and accessible globally



Expanded partnership geared towards unlocking new opportunities, with Two Circles becoming the principal sponsorship and digital sales agency of World Rugby



Increasing revenue growth focused on diversification, new markets and new audiences at the heart of new deal



Era-defining Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 marks first major event under the deal, which runs through to the end of 2029

World Rugby and Two Circles have agreed an expansion of their partnership, with the ambition of accelerating fan-centric global commercial revenue growth. The deal is central to World Rugby’s mission to drive the long-term sustainable growth of the sport by increasing fan accessibility and relevance.

The new deal sees an expansion of Two Circles’ bespoke services, including active sales representation for World Rugby’s sponsorship and digital rights, as well as extending the service provider’s current successful role in growing the federation’s audience share globally.

The deal represents the first time that World Rugby has partnered with a single capability partner aimed at driving increased revenue growth for reinvestment in a growing, global sport.

With a runway stacked with exciting content in the coming years, Two Circles will collaborate closely with World Rugby’s in-house commercial teams to support the renewal of existing partner relationships and accelerate the establishment of new partnerships across World Rugby’s tournaments, media platforms and programmes. Two Circles will also leverage its consumer funnel expertise to offer audience-led propositions to prospective brand partners, earmarked to deliver both transformation and significant growth within World Rugby’s sponsorship and digital models.

The relationship covers World Rugby’s strong portfolio of competitions, media channels and content portfolio globally, leveraging Two Circles’ presence and capabilities in key hosting and growth markets for rugby, including the UK, Australia and USA. This aligns with World Rugby’s new Rugby World Cup hosting strategy, which kicks off with an era-defining landmark Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025, an event attracting new partnerships for the sport.

World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer Michel Poussau said: “World Rugby’s strategic purpose is to grow rugby worldwide by making it more relevant and accessible, growing our audience share with a super-competitive sports and entertainment marketplace. Two Circles’ track record, creative approach and audience expertise are exactly what we believe is needed to support our growth strategy, as our sport becomes ever more global in scale and as our footprint more digital in nature. In partnership with Two Circles, we can significantly grow the commercial value of our rights and media channels – through Rugby World Cups, but also through rights we operate in the USA, via our RugbyPass platforms, and through underutilised commercial opportunities we see across the game.”

Gareth Balch, CEO and Co-founder at Two Circles, commented: “We are incredibly humbled by the trust that World Rugby continues to place in Two Circles, and excited by what we will achieve together in the coming cycles. Our partnership has been focused on growing rugby fans and allowing that engagement to grow the value of this marvellous sport. World Rugby’s vision to own direct relationships that scale to drive global competitions, engage rugby fans with brands in innovative ways and create the biggest platform for consuming the sport is inspiring.”

The relationship will also build on and leverage the success of World Rugby’s global fan growth strategy, which Two Circles continues to support across marketing technology, content, campaigns, creative services, and data capabilities. This has seen World Rugby more than double its direct fan relationships within 18 months, triple the social engagement around Men’s Rugby World Cup, and attract over 40 per cent more users across its portfolio of web and app platforms – delivering early results against the sport’s ambitious long-term growth plans. – WORLD RUGBY

