On the first day of what’s set to be a monumental year, World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin and Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, Sarah Massey have shared their hopes for the showpiece tournament.

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin has predicted Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will be a “breakthrough moment” for the game as the countdown to the showpiece tournament continues apace.

More than 220,000 tickets have already been sold for the event in England, meaning it is guaranteed to be the best-attended women’s edition ever.

With stars including Ellie Kildunne, Sophie de Goede and potentially Ilona Maher set to be elevated onto a bigger platform than ever before, Gilpin believes it could have a transformative impact.

“This is definitely the story that we don’t want to stop talking about and hopefully no one wants to stop talking about and we certainly shouldn’t stop talking about,” he said.

“It’s an event, as you’ve heard us say before, that we’re incredibly excited about for the sport of rugby. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to really inspire a new set of fans.”

He added: “It’s not just a breakthrough moment for the women’s game. It’s definitely a breakthrough moment for rugby, an opportunity to present a different face of rugby next year.

“A younger, more inclusive, more vibrant and definitely more family-oriented audience for our sport. An event that will move the dial probably in many ways that the men’s editions of Rugby World Cup either can’t or doesn’t currently do for us.”

Gilpin was speaking to journalists alongside Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, Sarah Massey at the start of a huge year for the women’s game.

Women’s RWC 2025 will get underway on 22 August, 2025 as two previous winners, hosts England and USA, go head-to-head at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

England will hope their dream of winning a third Women’s Rugby World Cup will still be alive when Twickenham Stadium plays host to the showpiece match on 27 September.

Massey confirmed that organisers are “really confident of selling out the final” even if they cannot put up the sold-out signs quite yet.

And there was also positive news for the opening match, with more than half of the available tickets snapped up in the pre-sale and application phases.

“Given that is an opening match in a non-rugby heartland, we are thrilled with those ticket numbers. That’s probably one of the standout ticket numbers for us,” she said.

“We have worked closely with the City Council in Sunderland and the venue, over the last year to engage the community and attract people to go to that match and it’s clearly been working.”

Global anticipation for Women’s RWC 2025 has only increased in the past month following confirmation that some of the biggest stars in sevens will attempt to make the transition to 15s for the tournament.

Olympic bronze medallist Maher will begin her quest for a place in the USA squad with Bristol Bears in Premiership Women’s Rugby in January, while Australian duo Charlotte Caslick and Maddison Levi have also set their sights on a ticket to England.

“There are a whole host of brilliant women who are going to play in this tournament next year,” Gilpin said.

“One of the biggest stories in Australian sport right now is that Maddison Levi is going to transition and play in the women’s World Cup next year and she is an absolute rock star of women’s rugby.

“I mean, one of the most talented female athletes playing sport globally.”

The next wave of tickets will go on sale on 25 February, 2025. Fans can be the first to hear about tickets updates and more by registering at rugbyworldcup.com/2025/en/newsletter.

