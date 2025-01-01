The FA of Malaysia (FAM) and PUMA, a multinational sportswear brand, are pleased to announce their partnership, naming PUMA the Official Apparel and Jersey Partner for the National Team, Harimau Malaya, effective 1 January 2025.This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Malaysian football, combining FAM’s dedication to the sport with PUMA’s legacy of innovation and excellence on and off the pitch.Further details of the partnership between FAM and PUMA will be unveiled at a launch event that will be announced soon.FAM and PUMA also extend their heartfelt gratitude to Nike, the Official Apparel and Jersey Partner of Harimau Malaya for the past 18 years, from January 2007 to December 2024.

#AFF

