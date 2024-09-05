The fifth stage of the 2024 Women’s World Match Racing Tour heads to Denmark this weekend for the Women’s WMRT Denmark from 5-8 September, hosted by the Royal Danish Yacht Club (KDY). Ten teams from seven nations will compete over the four-day match racing event at KDY’s Rungsted venue approximately 25km north of Copenhagen. The Women’s World Match Racing Tour is the only all-women professional series in sailing, founded in 2022.

The 2024 Women’s WMRT Denmark line-up features over sixty female athletes from eleven nations led by skippers including Australia’s Brooke Wilson, USA’s Bridget Groble, Sweden’s Martina Carlsson, Julia D’Amodio from France, and Nicole Hemeryck from Ireland.

“It is our great pleasure for the Royal Danish Yacht Club to be hosting the Women’s World Match Racing Tour Denmark stage again for the third consecutive year.” commented Royal Danish Yacht Club Commodore Anne-Sofie Munk Hansen “We are very proud to support the growth of women in sailing and we are honoured to welcome the world’s top female match racing sailors to compete in Denmark this week.”

Finishing fifth at the Danish stage last year, Julia Aarsten from the Netherlands returns to Denmark with her ‘Team Out of the Box’ keen to secure a place on the podium, after reaching the semi-finals at the France and Sweden stages of the Tour earlier in the season.

Despite the 2023 defending event champion Anna Östling and the Wing’sSailing team from Sweden being unable to attend the event this year due to their Women’s America’s Cup commitments in Barcelona, the international teams will expect plenty of competition from four string Danish teams completing the skipper line-up for this weekend’s event.

Danish skippers Lea Vogelius, Camilla Ulrikkeholm, Kristine Mauritzen and Louise Olesen and their respective crews are no strangers to theDS37’s yachts designed for match racing, and based year-round at the Royal Danish Yacht Club. The largest boats used on the Women’s World Match Racing Tour, the DS 37’s allow up to seven crew however most teams will be sailing with six crew this week which will require strong teamwork.

Women’s WMRT Denmark 2024 Entries

1. Julia AARTSEN (NED) Team Out of the Box 2. Bridget GROBLE (USA) Bow Down Racing 3. Brooke WILSON (AUS) Amphitrite Racing 4. Kristine MAURITZEN (DEN) Those Seagulls 5. Julia D”AMODIO (FRA) Shark Caviar Team 6. Lea VOGELIUS (DEN) WOW Racing 7. Louise K OLESEN (DEN) Team Louise 8. Camilla ULRIKKEHOLM KLINKBY 9. Nicole HEMERYCK (IRL) 10. Martina CARLSSSON (SWE) Beyond Racing Team

Racing starts on Thursday 5 September through to Sunday 8 September. Racing will be positioned close to the marina for spectators to watch from the shore.

