The Tour de Taiwan 2025 concluded in style with a brand-new final stage, starting from the Meinong Hakka Cultural Museum and finishing at the Liudui Hakka Cultural Park. Featuring a route that highlighted 12 historic Hakka villages and two intermediate sprints, the race was contested under ideal weather conditions, with temperatures at 20°C and an average speed of 48.74 km/h.



A six-man breakaway formed around the 50 km mark, gaining a maximum lead of 1 minute and 20 seconds. The riders in the move included Nicolò Garibbo (JCL Team Ukyo), Metkel Eyob (Terengganu Cycling Team), Jack Aitken (St George Continental Cycling Team), Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Utsunomiya Blitzen), Nichol Pareja (Victoria Sports Pro Cycling), and Yudai Arashiro (Kinan Racing Team). Aitken was the first to cross the 52.1 km intermediate sprint, earning a three-second time bonus. The breakaway was eventually caught up around 106 km, setting up an expected bunch sprint.





In a high-speed bunch sprint finish, Paul Hennequin (Euskaltel-Euskadi) secured his first-ever Tour de Taiwan stage victory, crossing the line in 2:33:53. He was followed closely by Davide Bomboi (Unibet Tietema Rockets) and Itamar Einhorn (Israel – Premier Tech), both finishing with the same time. A total of 94 riders finished in the same time, while 103 riders completed the final stage.





“This is my first victory and my first time racing in Asia. I’m thrilled to take a win in Taiwan. The Tour de Taiwan is an incredibly well-organized race, and I hope to return next year,” said Hennequin, who also claimed the Green Jersey (Points Classification) and Itamar Einhorn placed second with four points behind.





Final General Classification and Jersey Winners

Brady Gilmore (Israel – Premier Tech) secured the Yellow Jersey as the individual overall champion with a time of 13:44:43, win against teammate Moritz Kretschy, who finished with the same time. “Winning the GC here in Taiwan is an amazing feeling. I love the people, the race, and the food—I even tried the local Bubble Tea! It’s been an unforgettable experience,” said Gilmore.





Yuma Koishi (JCL Team Ukyo) secured his second Blue Jersey (Best Asian Rider) title, finishing just two seconds ahead of Atsushi Oka (Utsunomiya Blitzen) in the Best Asian classification. “I’m happy to take the Best Asian Rider title again. Taiwan is a special place, and I hope to be back soon,” said Koishi.



The 2025 Tour de Taiwan once again showcased world-class racing, bringing out thrilling performances across all classifications. The challenging course and enthusiastic fans made this edition a true highlight on the international cycling calendar.

Tour de Taiwan 2025 – Stage 5 Results

Stage Classification:

Paul Hennequin (Euskaltel-Euskadi) – 2:33:53 Davide Bomboi (Unibet Tietema Rockets) – s.t. Itamar Einhorn (Israel – Premier Tech) – s.t.

Jersey Winners:

Yellow Jersey (Overall Leader): Brady Gilmore (Israel – Premier Tech)

Brady Gilmore (Israel – Premier Tech) Green Jersey (Points Leader): Paul Hennequin (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Paul Hennequin (Euskaltel-Euskadi) Polka Dot Jersey (KOM Leader): Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets)

Lander Loockx (Unibet Tietema Rockets) Blue Jersey (Best Asian Rider): Yuma Koishi (JCL Team Ukyo)

Team General Classification By Time:

Euskaltel-Euskadi – 41:15:02 Kinan Racing Team – 41:15:12 Hrinkow Advarics – 41:17:58

Like this: Like Loading...