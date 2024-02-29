World Athletics is launching a new podcast as part of its ongoing series of content on Inside Track – the exclusive, access-all-areas platform for everything athletics.

The World Athletics Inside Track Podcast begins with a four-part series covering the events at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24. It will be presented by Olympic and world 400m gold medallist Sanya Richards-Ross, 2014 world indoor and two-time European indoor 60m champion Richard Kilty and three-time Olympic medallist Kelly Sotherton.

The trio will be trackside in Glasgow to provide unique insight into some of the event’s most significant moments, while the podcast will also feature interviews with a range of special guests, including athletes, legends and coaches.

Fans will not only be able to gain behind-the-scenes insight from Richards-Ross, Kilty and Sotherton via all the usual podcast platforms – including on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Sport Social Podcast Network – but they will also be able to watch the show on the World Athletics website.

Following Glasgow, the podcast will deliver a series of in-depth interviews with a host of track and field’s biggest names and much-loved personalities, both past and present, including World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, global superstar and world 100m and 200m champion Noah Lyles, and many more celebrated personalities from within the sport plus some famous celebrity fans.

With an evolving presenter line-up for each event, the podcast will also be in attendance when the World Athletics Relays once again returns to The Bahamas in May 2024. Later in the year, an all-star cast will provide reaction to the events at the Olympic Games in Paris.

This is just a flavour of what fans of the No.1 Olympic sport can expect from the World Athletics Inside Track Podcast this year, with more information to be released over the coming weeks and months.

You can subscribe for free in all the usual places, including on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Alternatively, you can also watch on worldathletics.org.

