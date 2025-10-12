A close 1-0 loss to Iraq early this morning ended Indonesia’s dream of a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the second game of Group B of the fourth-round qualifiers at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, the Indonesians played a tight match, holding Iraq scoreless in an intense first-half encounter.

But after some near misses, it was Iraq who went ahead in the 75th minute when Zidane Iqbal fired in from distance to beat Indonesian keeper Maarten Paes.

Even the loss of Zaid Tahseen at the tail end of the match for Iraq could not see Indonesia taking advantage as the score stood to the end.

Indonesia had earlier conceded a 3-2 loss to Saudi Arabia in their first game of the group.

