WITH exactly 100 days to go before the curtain rises on the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025, preparations are in full swing as Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) gears up to host the region’s biggest multi-para sport celebration for athletes from 11 ASEAN nations.

Scheduld from 20 to 26 January 2026, Nakhon Ratchasima will be a hive of sporting activities as the province hosts the biennial Games for the second time after 18 years, this time featuring 19 sports and bringing together more than 2,500 athletes, officials and guests in a week-long celebration of unity, inspiration and inclusivity.

The ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF), in close partnership with the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the Thailand Sports Organising Committee (THASOC), assured that preparations for the week-long Games remain firmly on track.

Over the past six months, two Coordination Committee (CoComm) Meetings, a Technical Delegates Meeting and the first Chef de Mission (CDM) Seminar were successfully conducted, with the organisers making progress across all operational and technical areas.

“Up to now, we’ve seen tremendous progress in the preparation of the 13th ASEAN Para Games. The organisers are leaving no stones unturned despite some setbacks, including the border crisis with Cambodia and change of government and leaders in Thailand. It serves as a testament to the spirit of inclusivity and resilience that defines our region.

“We are confident that Korat will deliver Games that embody excellence, friendship, and accessibility for all,” said APSF President, Major General Osoth Bhavilai.

In recent months, THASOC has also launched several milestone initiatives including the Games Launch Ceremony, sponsorship activations, and public promotional and engagement campaigns aimed at generating awareness and enthusiasm across Thailand and the ASEAN region.

The Games are also expected to attract extensive media coverage with broadcasters and digital platforms already preparing their live broadcast plans covering action across the 19 sports contested.

“The 13th ASEAN Para Games will not only highlight sporting excellence but also inspire millions with stories of courage and determination that define para-sport,” said Gongsak Yodmani, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT). “Korat is ready to welcome ASEAN’s heroes, and we are proud to play host once again after 18 years.”

Deputy Governor for Elite Sports and Sports Science, Preecha Laloon reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment in ensuring that every venue and facility meets required international standards. “We are ready across all key functional areas—from venues and logistics to technical operations, accommodation, and transportation. The coordination among stakeholders has been seamless, and we are fully committed to providing an environment where our para-athletes can perform at their best,” he said.

Thailand last hosted the ASEAN Para Games in 2008 and the 2026 edition marks the Kingdom’s long-awaited return as host nation. Nakhon Ratchasima’s rich sporting legacy, coupled with its modern infrastructure and community spirit, makes it a fitting stage for this major regional event.

The Games will also serve as a key tune-up for the 5th Asian Para Games 2026, offering ASEAN’s top para-athletes a crucial opportunity to test their readiness ahead of next year’s continental challenge.

The 13th ASEAN Para Games will feature competition in 19 sports, namely

Para Athletics, Para Badminton, Para Swimming, Para Shooting, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball, Para Powerlifting, Wheelchair Tennis, Boccia, Blind Football, CP Football, Goalball, Wheelchair Fencing, Judo, Para Table Tennis, Chess, Cycling (Road & Track), Para Archery and Tenpin Bowling (to be held in Bangkok as scheduled).

