World Rugby and TF1 Group have renewed their long-standing partnership, with TF1 securing exclusive French broadcast rights for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, to be held in Australia from 1 October to 13 November, 2027.

World Rugby and TF1 Group have renewed their long-standing partnership, with TF1 securing exclusive French broadcast rights for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, to be held in Australia from 1 October to 13 November, 2027.

This agreement marks a new chapter in a relationship that spans over four decades, dating back to the 1991 edition, and continues the shared ambition of both organisations to bring the very best of international rugby to the widest possible audience in France.

A new era of rugby on TF1

Marking a new era for Men’s Rugby World Cup, this 11th edition in Australia will feature 24 teams for the first time, delivering 52 matches across seven iconic host cities from Perth | Boorloo to Sydney | Gadigal. The tournament promises to captivate global audiences with the introduction of a round of 16 after the pool phase in an exciting new format unveiled last week.

Rugby World Cup 2027 will be the biggest international sporting event staged on Australian soil since the Sydney 2000 Summer Olympics and the most accessible rugby event ever-organised with 2.5 million tickets available and one million priced at AUD$100 or under.

Building on record-breaking success

The renewal follows a groundbreaking Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England, broadcast on TF1, which shattered previous audience records both globally and in France. The semi-final between France and England attracted 3.8 million viewers, peaking at 4.6 million, marking the highest-ever audience for a women’s rugby match in the country.

Australia 2027 is anticipated to attract similarly strong audiences, building on the highly successful Men’s Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, which generated unprecedented engagement. The France v South Africa quarter-final drew 16.5 million viewers, TF1’s largest audience of the year and one of the most-watched rugby matches in French television history.

Making the best of rugby accessible

The deal reinforces TF1 Group’s long-term strategy to offer, free-to-air, the most popular sporting events to French viewers. By securing the rights to rugby’s pinnacle event once again, TF1 Group strengthens its position as a leading broadcaster of major international sport and deepens its commitment to making top-tier rugby accessible to everyone.

World Rugby Chief Executive, Alan Gilpin, said: “We are thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with TF1, a broadcaster synonymous with the biggest and most iconic moments in French sport. Their passion for the game and commitment to delivering world-class coverage ensure that millions of fans across France will continue to experience the very best of international rugby, free-to-air. Together, we look forward to celebrating the sport’s global growth and welcoming fans to a new era of rugby in 2027.”

World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer, Michel Poussau, added: “This renewed agreement with TF1 is a reflection of a partnership that now spans four decades, built on trust, shared ambition, and a genuine love for the game. Together, we aim to make Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 accessible to as many fans as possible, while maintaining the highest standards of promotion and broadcast coverage befitting of rugby’s most prestigious tournament. With TF1’s proven expertise and reach, we are confident that Australia 2027 will inspire and help us reach new audiences outside of rugby’s traditional borders.”

TF1 Group Deputy CEO for Business and Sport, François Pellissier, added: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with World Rugby. This agreement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bringing French viewers the major sporting events that unite and bring people together. This ambitious new deal, combined with the broadcast of the Nations Championship, allows us to offer French fans an exceptional rugby offering. The TF1 Group has put together a first-rate sports line-up, and we are determined to support our national teams by offering them the best possible showcase on our channels. “

TF1 Group Director of Sports, Julien Millereux, added: “The TF1 Group’s powerful exposure, the exceptional showcase of a Rugby World Cup, coupled with the talented generation of players that make up the French national team, promise to offer French fans a unique moment of sport, emotion and cohesion in 2027.” – WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...