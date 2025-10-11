Indonesian Under-23 team head coach Indra Sjafri asked for time to work on the team after seeing his side fall to a 2-1 loss to the Indian U23 side in a friendly last night at the Madya Stadium in Senayan, Jakarta.

India seized the lead after just five minutes when striker Suhail Ahmad Bhat unleashed a shot off an Indonesian defensive lapse.Indonesian keeper Cahya Supriadi was beaten again in the 26th minute with a second effort from Suhail as the host then narrowed the gap through Dony Tri Pamungkas with five minutes left of the first half.”Give us time, we’re working on it so that at the SEA Games, we can achieve what we want (winning a gold medal),” said Indra.He added that there will be an analysis of the game:”What did the players do wrong individually and what did the team do tactically?”The two sides will clash again on 13 October 2025 at the same venue. #AFF#PSSIPhotos Courtesy #TimnasIndonesia

