The provisional 2026 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship calendar has been unveiled, featuring 12 rounds. The season will kick off at Australia’s Phillip Island in late February and wrap up in Jerez, Spain, in mid-October.

A key highlight for 2026 is the debut of the WorldSPB class in Portimao, alongside earlier dates for Aragon and Balaton Park, while Cremona shifts to a September slot.

With a mix of classic venues and recent additions, the calendar once again promises a diverse season of top-tier production-based racing.

