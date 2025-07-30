The future Audi F1 Team and Revolut begin strategic partnership with global relevance

A joint vision to build a new F1 fan culture with unique interactions and experiences

The global financial technology company will integrate Revolut Business into the team’s financial operations

The future Audi F1 Team and Revolut, the global fintech leader with over 60 million customers, are joining forces in a landmark agreement that will see Revolut become the title partner of the team from the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship season onward.

The partnership unites two premium brands with a shared ambition to challenge convention and drive consistent innovation – both in motorsport and in global finance. The common goal of the partnership is to establish new ways for fans to interact with the sport during race weekends, with unique experiences for a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts and exclusive benefits for Revolut customers.

Additionally, Revolut Business will be extensively integrated into the team’s financial operations. Fans will also benefit directly with Revolut powering seamless checkout solutions for team merchandise, ensuring a premium and intuitive retail experience.

Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Sauber Motorsport AG: “Audi is entering Formula 1 with a clear ambition: to use the platform as a technologically relevant and economically sustainable investment in the future of the Audi brand. We firmly believe in the success of our project, which we are approaching with a realistic attitude and a mindset of continuous improvement. In Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our ambitions and attitude. Formula 1 is a global stage that offers us the opportunity to reach new target groups together and generate enthusiasm for our products.”

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Principal of the future Audi F1 Team: “With Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our core ethos of innovation and relentless ambition. This is more than a brand fit; it is a strategic alliance, engineered to challenge conventions in motorsport. From 2026, Revolut’s digital-first solutions will power key areas of our operations while also redefining how fans and communities engage with our team – delivering a seamless and engaging experience on and off the track.”

Nik Storonsky, CEO of Revolut: “This is a monumental partnership for Revolut and the future Audi F1 Team. We’re accelerating towards 100 million customers, and we’ll be bringing them into Formula 1 with unforgettable experiences at a pivotal time for the sport. As Revolut continues to challenge the status quo in global finance, the future Audi F1 Team is set to do the same in motorsport. With a shared outlook, global ambition and relentless drive for progress, this partnership will define what’s possible in Formula 1.”

Audi’s involvement in Formula 1 is an important strategic flagship project for the brand. The entry is taking place under clearly defined framework conditions: from 2026, the premier class of motorsport will rely on a higher proportion of electric power, sustainable fuels and a binding cost limit. With around 820 million fans and 1.6 billion TV viewers during 2024, Formula 1 is the world’s most popular sports series and therefore an attractive global platform for reaching new target groups, together with continued high growth potential.

About Revolut:

Revolut is a global fintech, helping people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 60 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut’s innovative products to make more than half a billion transactions a month.

Across Revolut’s personal and business accounts, customers are provided with more control over their finances and people around the world are seamlessly connected.

Over the past twelve months, Revolut has driven significant innovation across its core finance and lifestyle offerings, all while experiencing record global growth and earning the status of Europe’s most valuable private technology company.

