As the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship heads to Donington Park for the Prosecco DOC UK Round, excitement is building following an action-packed weekend at Misano.

Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) comes to Donington Park energized by a spectacular double win at Misano. Herrera, who previously raced at Donington Park in WorldSSP300 back in 2018, is familiar with the challenges and opportunities presented by this historic track.

Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) and Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) also showcased their talent at Misano, both securing podium finishes. Carrasco, who clinched victory at Donington in 2019 during her title-winning season, will be a key rider to watch.

Sanchez, along with Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha), who was fiercely contending for a podium spot throughout the Misano weekend, will be aiming to continue their strong performances.

Local rider Lissy Whitmore (Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team) will be drawing on her experience at Donington Park, where she competed in the NG Road Racing Championship in 2021. Her familiarity with the track could prove advantageous as she seeks to make an impact in front of her home crowd.

Australian rider Tayla Relph (TAYCO Motorsport) has been proactive in her preparations, utilizing the three-week gap after Misano to test at both Donington Park and Portimao, the host of the next two WorldWCR rounds.

