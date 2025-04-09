Tradition unites: for the twelfth time, Audi brings personalization to life at the Italian design fair

Perfection in detail: business flagship A6 Avant impresses with an upgraded interior in Baikal Blue and Neodymium Gold

New colors and materials for Audi exclusive’s 30th anniversary: “Material Bar” shows the variety of personal design

Having set standards in the personalization of premium vehicles since 1995, Audi is celebrating the 30th anniversary of top-level customization this year. For the occasion, Audi exclusive is premiering new colors and materials that give the business flagship A6 Avant a unique character. At Milan Design Week from April 7 to 13, the master of upgrades will unveil a special representative of the luxury model. In addition to the wide range of personalization options made possible by Audi exclusive, exhibitions on aerodynamics and lighting technology provide interesting insights.

Your car is an unmistakable expression of your personality – that is the philosophy of Audi exclusive. With countless options for personalization, customers can design their vehicle as a one-of-a-kind model. The highest quality materials and a passion for detail are the foundation of individual luxury.

The new A6 Avant impresses with perfect proportions that feature a long wheelbase, large wheels, and sculpted body. At Milan Design Week, Audi exclusive will unveil an upgraded version of the luxury model. The sports seats are finished in a luxurious combination of Baikal Blue and Neodymium Gold with contrasting stitching in Baikal Blue. In combination with the Vanadium applications, the A6 Avant takes elegance and exclusivity to perfection.

“Neodymium is a metal that occurs naturally in combination with minerals. Our selection of colors was inspired by this luxurious element,” said Color & Trim Designer Nadine Wolfinger. “Combined with the intense hue of Baikal Blue, the interior takes on a particularly elegant appearance. In bright light, the blue appears vibrant and radiant, but in subdued light it takes on a soothing, almost mystical depth.”

Visitors to the design fair can visit a “Material Bar”, where specially configured exhibits – such as three seating islands with different colors of leather and contrasting stitching – give them an overview of the wide selection offered by Audi exclusive.

Two focused exhibitions explore the themes of aerodynamics and light, while an art installation provides an impressive backdrop. Again, the A6 Avant serves as the inspiration. Its sporty and elegant design contributes to its outstanding aerodynamics, ensuring a drag coefficient of 0.25, which is the best value for an Avant with a combustion engine in the history of Audi. The lighting technology also sets standards. The second-generation digital OLED rear lights, which are optionally available for the rear of the A6 Avant, combine lighting design and innovative technology in a unique way.

More than 20 individual finishes and progressive wheel designs

The ability to integrate high-demand design options directly into production has improved significantly in recent years. Drivers of the standard A6 Avant can already choose between eleven colors for the exterior, including the completely new Midnight Green as well as Ascari Blue Metallic and Daytona Gray Pearl Effect, which are available exclusively for vehicles with an S line exterior.

The Audi exclusive portfolio also includes a wide variety of additional finishes – from sporty Merlin Pearl Effect and elegant Siam Beige Metallic to the iconic Nogaro Blue, which has characterized the Audi exclusive range and legendary models such as the RS 2 from the beginning. In addition to special Audi exclusive colors, the standard colors of other Audi models are also available.

To match the selected finish, there is a wide selection of progressive wheel designs in various colors. The most striking wheels are the 21-inch wheels in a multi-spoke design from Audi Sport, including one in burnished metallic black, the only wheel in the portfolio to feature a tri-color design. The latter is especially eye-catching in combination with the areas in black metallic, matt Neodymium Gold, and burnished silver.

Interior highlights in Baikal Blue and Neodymium Gold

In addition to the exclusive exterior colors, Audi exclusive offers eleven main colors for the interior design, complemented by three accent colors, which customers can choose from to give their A6 Avant an unmistakable look. The new interior colors include Baikal Blue, Neodymium Gold, Ginger White, Almond Beige, Mint Gray, and Mora Violet.

Audi exclusive also offers two specific design packages that add high-contrast colors to the interior to make it unmistakable. The first features side bolsters in dark Baikal Blue, while the seat center panel stands out with its perforated fine napa leather and neodymium diamond stitching. Contrasting Baikal Blue seams balance both colors perfectly.

The sporty, elegant style is complemented by additional Baikal Blue interior elements, including the center armrest, center console trim, decorative elements on the instrument panel and doors, and front and rear door armrests. These elements come in the microfiber material Dinamica, which looks and feels like suede, but about half of it is recycled. All elements feature neodymium contrasting stitching, as do the black leather steering wheel, the upper part of the dashboard, and the floor mats.

The second design package focuses on textiles and uses the light gray fabric Kaskade and Neodymium Gold accents to create a play of colors. The cover Kaskade is reminiscent of natural materials such as wool and is not additionally dyed. It is partially made from recycled materials such as selvedge and recycled polyester.

Bright Orange contrasting stitching and exclusive decorative inlays

The two design packages are complemented by bright contrasting stitching that adds additional accents. Customers can freely choose the colors of the seats, interior elements, steering wheel, and floor mats. There is no limit to the customization options. In addition to customer favorites such as Iguana Green and Ocean Blue, a new color is available: Bright Orange adds that certain something and gives the A6 Avant a sporty look, especially when combined with black leather.

Audi exclusive also offers specific decorative inlays. A completely new offer, now available for the first time for the Audi A6, is poplar in natural silver brown and a light gray linen decor. With its homogeneous structure and luxurious color, the poplar decor blends harmoniously into the interior. It is also very light, durable, and elastic, making it perfect to work with. The linen is simultaneously subtle and elegant with its highly interest fiber structure that also includes recycled polyester.

Comprehensive advice at Audi exclusive studios

Since 2005, Audi exclusive has been emphasizing its presence with studios it operates at the Audi Forums in Neckarsulm and Ingolstadt. With the knowledge of their product experts, these competence centers are open to customers from all over the world to help them realize their preferences and personal vision. Customers can experience the full range of customization options first-hand, and personalized customization plans are created through one-on-one talks.

Audi exclusive customiser shows new color portfolio

The Audi exclusive customiser visualization tool provides customers with a convenient and visual digital tool for designing their personal dream configuration. To mark the 30th anniversary of Audi exclusive, the tool now includes the new color portfolio in its entirety.



A detailed, high-resolution 3D image in a wide combination of exterior and interior colors demonstrates the countless personalization options, giving customers a foretaste of the real vehicle. The Audi exclusive customizer tool is available online and at the studios in Neckarsulm and Ingolstadt.

