The SAT Men’s Futsal Championship 2025 that starts tomorrow is important to Thailand head coach Miguel Rodrigo.

With many experienced players like Suphawut Thueanklang and Jirawat Sornwichian already retired, there is a need for the Spanish tactician to bring in a new crop of players to the fore.

“The Thailand national team has changed a lot. Many players have retired, and many are over 30 years old. I want to create a new team for the future and continue to the FIFA Futsal World Cup,” said Rodrigo.

“Our young players have good experience from competing in the Thai League with foreign players.

“So, this tournament is a good preparation for us to prepare the team to compete in various programmes. Many players already have international experience. I believe we will do well in this program.”

The SAT Men’s Futsal Championship 2025 will be held at the Terminal Hall, Terminal 21 Shopping Center in Nakhon Ratchasima Province with Thailand (world no.11) taking on Kuwait (world No. 40) tomorrow.

Russia (world No. 8) will be next on Thursday before playing Iran (world No. 5) on Friday.

#AFF

#FAT

#FutsalThailand

Like this: Like Loading...