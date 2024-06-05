Ong Xin Ru and Chermaine Goh from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have taken the halfway lead in Group A and Group B respectively in the Girls’ Under-16 Singles AFFIN 100PLUS JET Finals 2024 here at the Putrajaya BA Hall.

The Kuala Lumpur-born Xin Ru currently sits at the top of Group A following her straight set 21-13, 21-12 win over Nurin Zahirah Haizal from Kedah.

Xin Ru would only need to beat Sarawak’s Wafa Shahmina Rahman tomorrow to confirm her win of the group.

On the other hand, Chermaine made it two wins from two matches played to ensure her progression to the next round from Group B.

Yesterday, the 15-year-old dumped Hasyni Devi Sahathevan from Johor 21-13, 21-15 in 26 minutes.

And while Chermaine may have taken a bit longer in her second encounter in the group today, she still managed to wrap things up 21-16, 21-17 over Mishaliny Nanthakumar from Pahang.

The two wins have given Chermaine the full four points from two matches played.

In Group C, Lee Mun from BAM will battle it out against Lee An Yun from Negeri Sembilan tomorrow to decide who will take the group.

Lee Mun had strolled past Sarawak’s Megan Tan Zhi Yi 21-11, 21-17 in 25 minutes today while yesterday, An Yun had taken almost an hour before she was able to overcome Megan 18-21, 24-22, 2114.

Selangor’s Tan Ying Xuan has emerged as the clear winner of Group D after winning both her matches.

Yesterday, Ying Xuan coasted past Janice Tchin Yao Xuan from Sarawak 21-19, 21-11 while today, she edged BAM’s Nurin Aina 21-19, 21-18.

In Group E, Loo Wan Zhen from BAM has taken the temporary lead heading into the final two matches over the next two days.

Wan Zhen made short work of Balqis Safia Zahra Mohd Zain from Perak 21-10, 21-8 in 19 minutes.

The script is the same in Group F with Wong Au Mel from Kuala Lumpur in the lead while in Group G, Sabah’s Saidatul Saadiah Mohammad is at the top of the standings following her 21-14, 21-12 victory over Ooi Yu Han.

In Group G, Carine Tee from BAM and Lee Weng Yan from Kuala Lumpur are in the lead after they overcame their opponents with relative ease.

Carine overcame Nursyafiqah Abdullah from Sabah 21-9, 21-9 while Weng Yan overpowered Tan Shi Ni from Negeri Sembilan 21-11, 21-8.

