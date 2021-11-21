After a competitive season and being challenged by Ducati and Kawasaki, Yamaha has won the 2021 Manufacturers’ Championship, putting an end to Kawasaki’s strike of six consecutive titles. Yamaha has claimed its second Manufacturers’ Championship in WorldSBK, its first one since 2007.

Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli from Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK, and Garrett Gerloff and Kohta Nozane from GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, all scored points for the manufacturer during the 2021 season of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, with Razgatlioglu fighting for winning the WorldSBK title.

With a 13 points advantage over Ducati, Yamaha secured the 2021 Manufacturers’ title in Race 2 at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit. The Japanese manufacturer and their riders have completed a solid 2021 season highlighting the performance and reliability of the Yamaha YZF R1.

Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe, Road Racing Manager: “After having won the manufacturers’ title in the most important national championships like BSB, MotoAmerica, and JSB, this title in WorldSBK celebrates a fantastic season for Yamaha. It proves the competitiveness of the R1, the package has achieved its goals, which has been possible thanks to everyone involved, from the engineering side, team side and rider side. I really would like to thank everybody for this important achievement that we can be proud of. The R1 is clearly a fantastic base, a product that our customers can enjoy every day, and one that has proven to be the most complete package on the world stage.”

Yamaha WorldSBK Season Statistics

Wins: 13

Pole positions: 3

Fastest laps: 9



Yamaha WorldSBK Overall Statistics Wins: 95

Pole positions: 42

Fastest laps: 48

Titles: 2

Manufacturer Championship Standings (after Round 13) (after Round 13) 1. Yamaha (607 points)

2. Ducati (594 points)

3. Kawasaki (570 points)

