Yamaha and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) are delighted to announce Yamaha Motors as the Official Technical Supplier of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship in 2020. The Japanese manufacturer will provide Yamaha NMAX 155 Scooters to Dorna WSBK.

Dorna organisers will use the Yamaha Scooters inside the WorldSBK paddock during every Round of the 2020 season. The NMAX 155 will assist and facilitate the movement of the whole DWO staff.

From Logistics and Organization staff to cameramen and radio frequency engineers; they will be able to travel safely and quickly throughout the paddock with the machines to run the Championship. This will strengthen the bond between WorldSBK and Yamaha Motors, with the Japanese company being a staple in World Superbike’s history since the very beginning.

Eric de Seynes: President, Chief Executive Officer Yamaha Motor Europe:

“We are proud to extend our support of Dorna WSBK Organisation and the FIM Superbike World Championship with the provision of a fleet of Yamaha NMAX 155 scooters for use during race weekends. The scooters will be utilised primarily in support of Dorna’s media production team, who provide the all-important television coverage and still imagery from each of the three world championships at every round of the series. With its excellent agility, easy stability and generous inbuilt storage capacity, the NMAX 155 is the perfect fit for the demands of the WorldSBK paddock.”



Marc Saurina, WorldSBK Commercial, Marketing and Media Executive Director:

“We are thrilled to have Yamaha Motor as our Official Technical supplier. This is brilliant news for the Championship as this support enables us to have a top quality and reliable transport system for Dorna at every Round, and these details are invaluable to the successful running of a World Championship. Yamaha has always been a key partner of the Championship and we look forward to creating another unique experience with their support”

