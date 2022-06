Yangon United will take on Myawady FC in the opening game of the 2022 Myanmar National League 1 on Saturday, 25 June 2022.

Two-time champions Shan United will defend their title this year with a match against Mahar United FC on Monday, 27 June 2022.

After a year’s absence, the 12th edition of the MNL 1 will make a return with all matches to be played at the Thuwunna Stadium.

A total of ten teams will be taking part this year with the season expected to end on 6 November 2022.

