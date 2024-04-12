Top seed Shi Yu Qi remained on course for his first Asian title after storming into the semifinals of the Badminton Asia Championships as host China displayed total dominance in the women’s singles competition, sweeping all spots for tomorrow’s semifinals.

Yu Qi, the 2019 silver medallist, faces an in-form Jonatan ‘Jojo” Christie in tomorrow’s semifinal after ousting former world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 22-20, 21-13.

What was supposed to be an explosive encounter between Christie and Lee Zii Jia turned out to be a tame affair with the Indonesian taking full control of the match to easily overcome the Malaysian 21-11, 21-6 in just 34 minutes.

However, it was Li Shi Feng who turned on a solid performance against Indonesia’s second seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting to win 21-9, 21-10 for a semifinal clash against Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.

There were also upsets caused in the women’s singles as He Bing Jiao prevailed over top seed An Se Young in straight games of 21-17, 21-18 while 6th seed Han Yue got the better of Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi to win 21-13, 21-16.

In an all-Chinese women’s singles semifinals, Chen Yu Fei, who brushed aside Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, meets Han Yue while He Bing Jiao faces former champion Wang Zhi Yi.

China were also dominant in the women’s doubles and mixed with three pairs storming into tomorrow’s semis respectively.

Two-time champion Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (CHN) were through after a tight battle against Japan’s Rena Miyaura/Ayako Sakuramoto, claiming their spots by winning 21-10, 18-21, 21-19, to meet Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu who checked into the last four after overcoming third seed Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida 21-7, 21-16.

Korea’s second seed pair Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee prevented China from making a clean sweep in the women’s doubles, defeating Mayu Matsumoto/Wakana Nagahara 21-8, 21-17 in a 45-minute duel to clash against Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning of China.

The mixed doubles semifinals will involve clashes between 2022 champion Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong (CHN) and Korea’s Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung while the other semifinal will pit Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping against Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin.

Malaysian top pairs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin, along with Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe Huei/Yang Po Hsuan prevented China’s domination in the men’s doubles with only Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang being the host’s sole representative in the semifinals.

Tomorrow’s semifinals at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium starts at 1000 hrs local time.

SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS:

Men’s Singles:

Shi Yu Qi (CHN) vs Jonatan Christie (INA)

Li Shi Feng (CHN) vs Kodai Naraoka (JPN)

Men’s Doubles:

Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po Hsuan (TPE) vs Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (CHN)

Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS) vs Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin (MAS)

Women’s Singles:

Chen Yu Fei (CHN) vs (6) Han Yue (CHN)

Former champion Wang Zhi Yi (CHN) vs He Bing Jiao (CHN)

Women’s Doubles:

Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (CHN) vs Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu (CHN)

Liu Sheng Shu (CHN) vs Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee KOR)

Mixed Doubles:

Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong (CHN) vs Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung (KOR)

Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping (CHN) vs Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin (CHN)

