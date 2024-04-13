Defeat through penalties did not perturbed Vietnam Under-23 head coach Hoang Anh Tuan one bit as he pointed out that there ‘the players performed quite well, with very optimistic signs.’

The Vietnam U23 team conceded a 4-3 loss through penalties to their counterparts from Jordan in a friendly after both teams were tied scoreless at the end of regulation.

“The match against Jordan was very useful. We played with two different lineups, one team in each half. I see the players performing quite well, with very optimistic signs. Playing with two different squads, the playing quality of the two teams did not change at all,” said Anh Tuan.

‘We still have some days yet to prepare for the first match against Kuwait. We are confident that the players can maintain quality and intensity.”

For the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024, Vietnam are in Group D against Uzbekistan, Kuwait and Malaysia.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...