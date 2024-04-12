What to look out for in Assen

Leading the standings heading into Assen is Ducati’s rising star, Nicolo Bulega , with 87 points under his belt.

, with 87 points under his belt. Hot on his heels is his teammate Alvaro Bautista , setting the stage for an intense battle.

, setting the stage for an intense battle. Fresh from his triumphant maiden victories with BMW, along with his history of success at Assen, including pole positions and race wins, Toprak Razgatlioglu is a name to watch out for in the Dutch Round.

For Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), the Dutch Round marks a new challenge as he navigates the TT Circuit Assen for the first time in WorldSBK. However, his track record speaks volumes, having consistently secured top-five finishes in his debut races and clinched victories in the Supersport category last year. Bulega underwent arm-pump surgery in Italy after the Catalunya Round and is expected to be back to his best for Assen.

Meanwhile, teammate Alvaro Bautista arrives at Assen with an impressive streak of four consecutive victories under his belt at the Dutch track, making him a formidable contender for the top spot once again.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)‘s recent successes in Barcelona put him in favour for contention in Assen. His teammate, local hero Michael van der Mark, who has tested at Assen a few weeks before the round, will be eager for a solid result at his home race. A podium finish for either rider would mark a historic moment, as BMW aims to conquer Assen for the first time in its racing history.

Currently third in the Championship standings, Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), who secured pole position at Assen in 2018, is another contender poised for success.

For Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha), the Dutch Round presents a new challenge as he tackles the TT Circuit Assen for the first time with Yamaha. Overcoming early season struggles, Rea aims to tap into his unparalleled track record, boasting an impressive 17 wins at Assen. On the other side of the garage, Andrea Locatelli will be capitalising on his previous success at Assen, where he claimed a podium finish in 2023.

Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) and Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) embark on their first Assen appearance in WorldSBK after showing promise in the opening races of the season.

